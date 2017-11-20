Migos' 'Culture 2' Coming Early Next Year?The hip-hop power trio says the wait is almost over.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Everything You Need to KnowSanta Claus, Flo Rida, Olaf from 'Frozen'—the 91st annual Macy's parade will have something for everyone.

Adam Sandler's 'Thanksgiving Song' RevisitedTwenty-five years after its debut, Sandler's "Thanksgiving Song" is as funny as ever.

Eleven Gifts for Every Kind of 'Stranger Things' Fan on Your Holiday Shopping ListFrom the gamer to the fashionista, we’ve got you covered.

Sia Shares Star-Studded 'Santa's Coming for Us' VideoJB Smoove from 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' is Santa Claus in the nostalgic retro clip.

Meek Mill Continues Thanksgiving Charity Tradition from PrisonThe hip-hop artist’s camp will hand out 1,000 turkeys at four different locations in his hometown of Philadelphia.