It’s Not HOW You Fail…It’s What You Do With The Failure!

So, I know I tend to post a lot of blogs about my daughter and the fun things my family and I do, but today’s blog is going to be a bit different. (OH YES, IT’S ABOUT TO GET ALL DEEP UP IN HERE!)

My past year has been so AMAZING!! For those that don’t know back in early December of 2011, I married my best friend Yoli and later that month we were so happy to find out that we were pregnant with our first child! Throughout the pregnancy, we were labeled “high risk” due to my wife’s age and something else we didn’t really share on the airwaves, was in my wife’s past she had cancer cells in her uterus which her doctor ended up cryogenically freezing but she was told that may cause some complications with pregnancy. With all of this in mind, I attended to all of my wife’s needs and made sure the pregnancy didn’t strain on her health. Then as you might know, in July I ended up without a job! So you can imagine with a baby on the way and no job, my life was STRESSFUL!!

Well as human beings, we tend to deal with stress in different ways and for me, I turned back to food. Granted I worked hard to lose about 100 pounds about three years ago, but life for me started to become a bit overwhelming and busy! It seemed more convenient to grab food from wherever I was. Also, I cooked food for my wife and it was just easier to double the portion so both her and I can eat.

Now I’m not trying to make any excuses but just wanted to explain where I was in life. Of course, not watching what I ate and not working out caused me to totally gain some weight back. I’ve probably gained about 50 pounds of weight back on. I totally get what happened and why it happened but honestly, my wife was cool with it and so was I. The hard part was facing the public and Facebook! People can be so mean about a little weight gain and will for sure let you know.

I’m here to say, YES it affected me too BUT it’s all about how you take that negative energy and how you handle it! With every success, there is failure and when you do fail, how will you handle that failure? For me, now that I have a new radio home, I have my daughter here, and now that the “craziness” is starting to settle down, I can once again focus on me and have jumped back on to eating healthy and will be getting myself back into a weight I AM happy with.

With all of the above being said, I weighed in at Medifast yesterday and in 5 days I was able to lose 5.8 pounds!!