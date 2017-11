Yes, I admit that Justin Timberlake’s new look inspired me to “step up” my style and so I decided to get a new hair style for the summer thanks to my gal Desi V!!

And as Tonya mentioned this morning, the hair inspired my style this morning.

Not gonna lie, I am use to just “waking up” and going to work and this morning, it took me a bit more time to gget ready!

We shall see how long that lasts! Haha!