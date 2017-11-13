WEB CONTEST // Beer & Cider Fest at Del Mar!

On Saturday, November 25th, it’s a triple threat at Del Mar. First, get a taste of the good life during Beer Fest, featuring over 100 local and international beers to choose from, plus hard to find craft beers, seasonal ales, cider, wine and craft cocktails, presented by Ballast Point. Second, it’s Wing Feast, featuring 18 flavors of hot wings for only $1 a wing. And third, it’s a free concert with rock legends, The Offspring. Entry is free with track admission.  Complete the entry form below for a chance to win a 4-pack of tickets!

