Fetty Wap Shares ‘There She Go’ Video Featuring Monty

By Scott T. Sterling

Fetty Wap has shared the music video for the track, “There She Go,” featuring Monty.

The clip finds the pair performing the song while a model poses next to a stylish red sports car. As the video progresses, they guys lose the car and focus on a series of scantily-clad models while they handle vocal duties.

Fetty Wap has also promised that fans can expect to see his long-awaited sophomore album, King Zoo, sometime next year.

Check out the new clip, which contains profanity and some nudity, here.