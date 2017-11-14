Migos & Marshmello’s Collab To Appear In New Will Smith Movie

Filed Under: bright, Marshmello, Migos, netflix, Will Smith
LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 18: DJ/producer Marshmello performs during the 21st annual Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on June 18, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steven Lawton/Getty Images)

A Marshmello and Migos collaboration seemed like something that would only happen in my wildest dreams but as of today, my wildest dreams have become my reality.

This highly-anticipated collaboration will take a unique route for its release as it is actually not going to be released as a stand alone single, but actually as part of a soundtrack. The soundtrack to what? Well, remember when Will Smith said he was going to star in “Bright,” a Netflix Original?

That’s the one.

So as if the anticipation wasn’t already at maximum level for this future Will Smith masterpiece, now its adding a musical element to the film that will inevitably elevate the movie to legendary status.

 

More from Energy Mornings
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Listen Live Here

Listen Live