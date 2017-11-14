[WATCH] Jimmy Fallon’s Emotional Return

Jimmy Fallon broke down in tears while remembering his late mother, Gloria Fallon, who tragically passed away on Nov. 4, which led to him taking a week-long break from his show.

Fallon told a story Monday night about how his mother would hold his hand as a kid, and would squeeze it three times and tell him that she loved him. This became very emotional as Fallon couldn’t hold back his tears.

He closed the tribute with a special message for his mom: “Mom, I’ll never stop trying to make you laugh. I love you.”