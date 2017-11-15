Blake Shelton Is People’s Sexiest Man Alive And We Aren’t Sure Why

Filed Under: Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Leonardo DiCaprio, People, People's Sexiest Man Alive, The Voice

In a stunning turn of event, Blake Shelton was somehow voted People’s Sexiest Man Alive.

Not Leonardo DiCaprio, who has yet to be given the award he has so rightfully deserved since Titanic, but Blake Shelton out of all people. I’m not going to sugarcoat this, Blake Shelton isn’t even the sexiest guy on The Voice. Adam Levine runs circles around him with his good looks.

Blake Shelton is an amazing dude with a heart of gold. I absolutely adore him and when I see videos of him and Gwen Stefani as a couple, it truly does warm my heart, but for him to be named People’s Sexiest Man Alive forces me to raise an eyebrow and question the decision process by People.

 

