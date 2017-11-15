Deadpool 2 Trailer Is HERE!!!!

Fox released the first teaser for Deadpool 2 today, revealing the first official footage from the sequel. The footage reacquaints viewers with Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, while also teasing the shenanigans that he will get involved in in the sequel.

The teaser trailer features a Bob Ross-inspired Deadpool — complete with afro, button-up shirt and painting supplies. The tutorial continues with some of Deadpool’s subtle crude humor until “technical difficulties” put a pause on the painting, revealing instead quick glimpses of the upcoming film.