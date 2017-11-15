Fall Racing Season Thrills Continue With Reggae Fest And More

Week three of Del Mar’s Bing Crosby Season will be legendary with racing all weekend long and events that will remind you how great it is to be “where the turf meets the surf.” Come out to the track for a weekend you don’t want to miss!

If you’re a college student looking for an affordable day of fun, here’s your solution. College Day is Saturday and that means free racetrack admission with a valid student I.D., easy as that! Students will also get exclusive access to Red Star Café’s college tailgate party. There will be partying, D.J.s, libations, and more! Live the high-roller life without spending a dime. Sound appealing?

Keep the party going into the evening and head over to the Seaside Stage after the final race for Reggae Fest feat Iration. Dance the night away to the rhythm of reggae with opening act, Simpkin Project and then main act, Iration. Concert is 18+ and free with racetrack admission.

Early-risers can enjoy morning workouts on Saturdays during Daybreak at Del Mar. You’ll be able to eat a variety of delicious breakfast items in the Clubhouse Terrace restaurant from 8-10 a.m. while seeing the horses and trainers run the track. Former jockey and event announcer, Jeff Bloom will be there to answer your questions and share his personal racing tips.

Rev up your Sunday with the Del Mar Ride benefitting Toys for Tots. Bring an unwrapped toy to the admission gates to help make a child’s day and your own with free admission to the track! In addition, El Cajon Harley and other participating chapters will be riding around the coast before arriving at the track and are welcoming all riders to join them on their endeavor. A $10 donation and unwrapped toy includes motorcycle parking, track admission as well as use of Red Star Café and trackside seating access.

Sundays this season bring back Free & Fun Sundays! Save money and enjoy the races with FREE stretch run admission, FREE program, and a FREE seat. That’s a lot of perks! If you get thirsty, Del Mar signature cocktails will also be half-off all day long at the bars (excluding restaurants and Turf Club).

For those looking to be extra-fancy, Taste of Turf Club will be happening every Sunday this fall season. Local celebrity chef extraordinaire, Brian Malarkey will be sharing his impressive cuisine with attendees. For $100, dine like a star with reserved table seating for entire race day, a three-course meal and bottomless mimosas.

Join us and get in on the racetrack fun while you can, as the fall season only runs through November 26. See you there!

Fall racing at Del Mar will take place Thursday through Sunday. Post time will be 12:30 p.m. all days with the exception of Thanksgiving Day (11 a.m. first post). Admission at ALL gates will be $6 ($3 for Diamond Club members). All concerts are 18 and up. For more information, call 858-755-1141 or visit www.delmarracing.com. You can follow Del Mar on Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat at @DelMarRacing or like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/DelMarRaces.