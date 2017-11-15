Is This Tweet From The Chargers Offensive to San Diego?

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 01: A San Diego Chargers fan reacts to a Kansas City Chiefs interception during the first half of a game at Qualcomm Stadium on January 1, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Chargers are in the news today for a tweeting an image that some say is disrespectful to the American flag, the military and to San Diego.

Here’s the tweet, looks innocuous enough, right?

Here is how the DOCTORED photo looks compared to the original.

The complaint is that, in an attempt to lose the “San Diego” which appears on the bottom of the Chargers flag in the original photo, the Chargers cropped the American flag, which is disrespectful and also cropped out one of the service members who was posing at the bottom of the original photos, also disrespectful.

What do you think? On a scale of 0-10, how offensive is this?

