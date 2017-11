ATTENTION *NSYNC FANS, you better start managing your budget right now because the boy band will be releasing a new line of merchandise next year.

The boy band, famously made up of Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez, called it quits in 2002. However, the stars are now reuniting on a new line of products, having joined forces with licensing and branding company Epic Rights.

There is no word yet on whether the group has any plans to make any 20th anniversary appearances, but this is a nice start.