[WATCH] Kim Kardashian Shocks Ellen By Revealing Sex Of Her 3rd Child

Kim Kardashian let it slip to the world that’s she’s having a girl on Wednesday’s episode of “Ellen.”

As Kim K was talking about her daughter North getting excited about the arrival of her future sibling, she just so happened to reference her 3rd child as North’s “baby sister” and that is when the world finally knew. Ellen immediately halted her baby shower to confirm what she had just say and nonetheless, Kim confirmed!This baby girl joins North as one of the two daughters, as Saint stands alone as the only boy.