[WATCH] P!nk and James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Is MAGICAL!!!

To absolutely no one’s surprise, P!nk went on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden and stole all of our hearts with her magical personalty and her angelic voice that truly soothes the soul.

Pink’s “Carpool Karaoke” began with Corden asking if they could listen to some music on the radio, and her song “What About Us” just so happened to be playing. That’s when the magic began as the two sang their hearts out and then proceeded to actually perform the choreography…..well, at least attempt to.

Next, she sang “Get The Party Started,” “Beautiful Trauma,” and the first song she ever wrote, called “Generation X,” which is very interesting to say the least. That was all followed by an anecdote about how she was “friendly” with then NSYNC’s Joey Fatone back in the day.

We love P!nk. We love James Corden. We love life.