Drake Defends The Women At His Concert, Calls Out Groper

Concerts can get pretty cozy, but Drake wasn’t having it with one male fan who apparently couldn’t keep his hands off women at the Marquee nightclub in Sydney, Australia.

“If you don’t stop touching girls, I’m going to come out there and f*** you up!” Drake shouted into the microphone in video captured on Instagram.

The crowd erupted in cheers as soon as it figured out why the Canadian rapper had paused his performance of “Know Yourself.”