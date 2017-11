After years of remixing holiday favorites, Kaskade has announced his plans to release an official Christmas album rightfully titled Kaskade Christmas.

The legendary producer has already put his spin on classics such as “Jesu Parvule,” “Still Still Still” and “Peace On Earth,” “Mistletoe and Holly” by Frank Sinatra, and “White Christmas” by Bing Crosby.

It still might feel a bit early for Christmas music, but it’s always a good time for new Kaskade music!