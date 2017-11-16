[WATCH] Kim Kardashian West Gets DIRTY With James Corden

Not to be outdone by her older sister Khloe, Kim Kardashian West joined James Corden for a little game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts and Kim K went to extreme lengths to be able to keep her mouth shut.

To steer clear of drinking a glass of bird saliva, Kim labeled Khloe Kardashian as the clan’s worst-dressed. To avoid the same fate, Corden actually answered her question about his “least-favorite” member of her family by easily stating Kylie as his least favorite…BY FAR.

In the next round, Kim actually drank some sardine smoothie to avoid revealing if either of her aforementioned sisters were indeed pregnant.

