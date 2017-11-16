[WATCH] Selena Gomez Gearing Up For Memorable Live Performance

Our girl Selena Gomez has been battling through a kidney transplant and quite frankly, she’s been kicking its ass. For her knockout punch, she is finalizing her comeback by making her first live performance since the procedure at the American Music Awards. 

This is obviously a HUGE step in her recovery process and the amount of courage this woman has to not only battle through all of this but to have her first appearance be at the AMAs is simply incredible. Luckily for us, it appears as though Ms. Gomez is eager to hit the stage once more as, on Wednesday, she shared a snippet from her AMAs rehearsal on Instagram.

In the video, Selena seems confident and poised as she belts out her collaboration with Marshmello, Wolves, leaving us all in an extreme state of anticipation.

