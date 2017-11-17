Kim Kardashian West Doesn’t Invite Surrogate To Baby Shower

I guess having the ACTUAL BABY doesn’t qualify for receiving an invite to Kim Kardashian West’s baby shower.

Kim Kardashian West has been all over the place promoting herself as usual and while she was with the people of The Real, she surprisingly revealed that she didn’t invite her surrogate to the baby shower because she felt as if she needed to take care of some little things before making that jump.

“It was a weird decision to have to make. Of course I would’ve wanted her to be there and be a part of it, but I hadn’t really gone that far and explaining to my kids yet. So, I have to figure that out first before they really see… I think I have to explain it to my kids first and figure out how I’m going to explain it to them.”

I don’t care how you dress this Kimberly, if this woman is having YOUR baby then SHE SHOULD BE AT THE BABY SHOWER.

I’ll never understand this woman.