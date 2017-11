By Scott T. Sterling

Lil Uzi Vert has dropped four new songs on his fan with the deluxe version of his latest full-length, Love is Rage 2.

The new songs are “Skir Skirr,” “Loaded,” “Diamonds All on My Wrist,” and “20 Min.”

The deluxe edition of Love is Rage 2, which contains explicit language, can be streamed now at Radio.com.