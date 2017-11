Miguel continues to bring us a healthy amount of new music onto the airwaves in the run-up to the release of new album “War & Leisure.”

This time around, Miguel adds a bit of funk to his R&B flow in his latest jam “Pineapple Skies.” From the very first listen, you can already foresee that this song will likely be a favorite of many from the album.

“War & Leisure” drops December 1st via RCA.