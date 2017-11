Steve Aoki took a ton of time off from touring in the first half of 2017 to focus on his last LP, “Kolony,” and now is back to make some noise with the help of Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui for his latest single “All Night.”

This might not sound like your typical Steve Aoki jam, but that doesn’t mean it still doesn’t have that Steve Aoki magic, The collaboration between him and one of Fifth Harmony’s finest seems like a lock to be played over and over again for months to come.