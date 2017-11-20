Balboa Park December Nights, Dec. 1-2, 2017

Join ENERGY 97.3 at Balboa Park December Nights on December 1st & 2nd returning for the 40th year featuring new attractions and entertainment for all ages. Come by the ENERGY tent to play fun games and win prizes including tickets to ENERGY’s SeaWorld Christmas Celebration on December 8th!

Balboa Park December Nights, the nation’s premier holiday festival, will take place on Friday, December 1st from 3p-11p and Saturday, December, 2nd from 12p-11p. Adults and children alike are invited to come together for festive fun, food and several new attractions available this year throughout the park.

The annual event will now offer an Artisan Marketplace to find local and unique handcrafted items, as well as the opportunity to take home a cherished keepsake just in time for the holidays.

Artisan Marketplace: Located on the Northeast corner of Plaza de Panama, the Artisan Marketplace will offer a shopping opportunity celebrating the talents and skills of the local makers featuring one-of-a-kind gifts, handmade items and locally made crafts.

A Keepsake to Remember: The Fab Trailers Photo Booth….set inside a whimsically decorated vintage trailer backdrop of a gleeful Southern California winter holiday, located on the East Side of the Plaza de Panama fountain, for a festive photo to capture the memory with friends or loved ones of your December Night experience. A professional photographer provides on-site printing for a one-of-a-kind memento that is sure to bring a smile to everyone’s face.

Fun For All To See & Hear: The event features an incredible line up of entertainment and performances. Don’t miss the SWEA (San Diego Quadrangle) brings Swedish

culture with the Santa Lucia procession, the San Diego Civic Dance Arts with a Rockette-style number, located on interior patio of the Casa del Prado, the San Diego

Civic Youth with ballet excerpts from the Nutcracker (Casa del Prado Theater) and the San Diego Chorus of Sweet Adelines, an a cappella singing barbershop style.

Balboa Park December Nights 2017 is co-produced by: The City of San Diego – the Office of Special Events and other City departments provide festival management expertise and the Balboa Park Conservancy – the Conservancy provides event oversight including large event management, sponsorship promotion and marketing.

As the official non-profit partner of the City of San Diego, the Balboa Park Conservancy is not only entrusted with the vision and care of Balboa Park’s landscape and architecture, but we are charged with activating our open space, creating compelling visitor experiences with Park & Recreation through events like Balboa Park December Nights and Food Truck Friday.