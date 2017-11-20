Logic Thanks Drake for ‘Paving the Way’ to His Success

By Scott T. Sterling

Logic has nothing but kind words for Drake.

Related: Logic Shares the Impact of ‘1-800-273-8255’

The “1-800-273-8255” rapper has gone on record thanking Drake for paving the way for his own success during a video interview with Montreality.

“You’ve been really nice to me so far, and I just appreciate the love,” Logic says while addressing the camera. “I wanna thank you for paving the way for me man, because now I’m paving the way for youngins under me.”

Your music has taught me so much, when I thought I needed to be this rapper just rapping all the time,” he continued. “You said, ‘Nah, you can rap, you can spit those bars, and you can sing, and you can be yourself. So honestly, I don’t think I’ve ever gotten the chance to say this, dude. If you see this, Drake, thank you for paving the way for me to be the best me that I can be. Appreciate that.”