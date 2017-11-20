Post Malone Reveals ‘Bentleys and Beerbongs’ Album Release Date

By Scott T. Sterling

Post Malone fans won’t have to wait very much longer for his new album.

Bentleys and Beerbongs, the rapper’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2016 debut, Stoney, is set for release on Dec. 1.

Malone made the reveal during an episode of the H3s podcast (via XXL).

The “White Iverson” rapper also revealed a list of features on the album, including John Mayer, Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla Sign and more.

Malone went on to say that the project is not completed, so he’s got some work to do in order to hit the Dec. 1 release date.