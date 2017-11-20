Race to the Track for Beer Fest, Wing Feast, The Offspring and more

The fall racing season has come and gone way too fast, but there’s one FINAL WEEKEND to have an amazing experience at the track, until next July! Don’t miss out and come visit this weekend for delicious food and drink fests and an epic concert!

On Saturday, November 25, check out all that’s on tap at the Craft Beer & Cider Fest. It’s pretty much going to be a beverage haven – you’ll have your choice of over 100 craft beers, ciders, wines and cocktails! You’ll even get to hang out and chat with local brewers and enjoy your sips as you groove to DJs in the Seaside Concert Area.

If you get hungry, Thanksgiving won’t be your only feast this week, as this event will be paired with Wing Feast. Several top local wing chefs will be at the track with an assortment of delicious flavors for only $1 a wing. Entry into festival area is free with racetrack admission. The cost of five 7 oz. tastings will be $20, and you can purchase tickets online at www.delmarracing.com and take advantage of the early bird pre-sale ticket option or purchase tickets at the track the day-of.

Stay after the final race and rock out with your friends during an amazing concert by The Offspring at the Seaside Stage. There will be a Premium VIP viewing option available for $50 and will give you access to a private bar, bathroom, and other amenities. Access to the concert area is free with racetrack admission. Concerts are 18+.

Early-risers can enjoy morning workouts on Saturday during the last Daybreak at Del Mar. You’ll be able to indulge in a variety of delicious breakfast items in the Clubhouse Terrace restaurant from 8-10 a.m. while seeing the horses run the track. Former jockey and event announcer, Jeff Bloom will be there to answer your questions and share his personal racing tips.

This final Sunday will be the last Free & Fun Sundays! Save money and enjoy the races with FREE stretch run admission, FREE program, and a FREE seat. That’s a lot of perks!! If you get thirsty, Del Mar signature cocktails will also be half-off all day long at the bars (excluding restaurants and Turf Club).

For those looking to be extra-fancy, Taste of Turf Club will be occurring for the last time this Sunday. Celebrity and local chef extraordinaire, Brian Malarkey will be sharing his impressive cuisine with attendees. For $100, dine like a star with reserved table seating for the entire race day, a three-course meal, and bottomless mimosas or bloody marys.

Thank you again for joining us for another successful fall season, we’ll see you next year!

Fall racing at Del Mar will take place Thursday through Sunday. Post time will be 12:30 p.m. all days with the exception of Thanksgiving Day (11 a.m. first post). Admission at ALL gates will be $6 ($3 for Diamond Club members). All concerts are 18 and up. For more information, call 858-755-1141 or visit www.delmarracing.com. You can follow Del Mar on Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat at @DelMarRacing or like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/DelMarRaces.