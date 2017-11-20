Race To The Track This Thanksgiving

Create a new holiday tradition this year and spend Turkey Day at the track! You and your loved ones can look forward to an array of fun activities on Thursday that will have you feeling very grateful. There will be a family run, luxurious brunch, racing, oh and PUPPIES! You can do all this and more and still be home in time for your post racing day feast.

Food is definitely the star of Thanksgiving, but if you are trying to delay the inevitable food coma, join us at the track for the Thanksgiving Family Mile Fun Run. Down the stretch you’ll go on the world famous track beginning at the actual starting gate and ending in the Winners’ Circle. You may even see a jockey or two join you on the track. Arrive early for registration and pre-race activities. Following the race, Helen Woodward Animal Center will conduct its annual Puppy Races. Stay afterwards to catch the first race with an early first-post time of 11 a.m.

Gobble until you wobble and join us at the track’s Thanksgiving Brunch in the Turf Club. This is perfect for those who don’t feel like cooking or are maybe just hardcore brunch lovers (no shame). Tables are limited but for only $100 per person, you will receive Turf Club admission and table for the day, three-course thanksgiving brunch, and bottomless del marys, mimosas or champagne. Sounds like the perfect day to us!

Hope you’ll join us at the track on Thanksgiving to create new traditions and memories with your loved ones. We’ll see you there!

Fall racing at Del Mar will take place Thursday through Sunday. Post time will be 12:30 p.m. all days with the exception of Thanksgiving Day (11 a.m. first post). Admission at ALL gates will be $6 ($3 for Diamond Club members). All concerts are 18 and up. For more information, call 858-755-1141 or visit www.delmarracing.com. You can follow Del Mar on Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat at @DelMarRacing or like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/DelMarRaces.