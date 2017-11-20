[WATCH] Tyrese Kidnaps Comedian, Holds Him Hostage

Tyrese has officially went off the deep end.

The Fast and Furious star posted a video showing a man,comedian Michael Blackson, tied up in his underwear, looking distressed in Tyrese’s home as Tyrese angrily questions the comedian’s recent jokes against Tyrese.

LAPD got a flurry of calls after Tyrese posted his vid of Michael bound and gagged — people felt he had finally lost it, and kidnapped Blackson out of revenge now that he has 50/50 custody of Shayla.

When cops arrived at Tyrese’s home they spoke with his security and were told the video was a well-produced “joke” — and Blackson was totally in on it.

