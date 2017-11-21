Taylor Swift Has Already Sold Over a Million Copies of ‘Reputation’

By Scott T. Sterling

Taylor season is in full swing, with the pop superstar selling 1.2 million copies of her new album, Reputation, in its first week of release.

The stratospheric number (1,238,000) isn’t a big surprise, considering Swift’s rabid fan base and the full-court promotional press around Reputation. That’s more than the rest of this week’s Billboard 200 chart combined, according to the New York Times.

That makes Reputation the highest-selling album in America since Adele moved more than three million copies of 25 back in 2015.

Swift hit the mark through myriad means, including withholding the release from streaming services, and high profile awareness campaigns including the exclusive magazine bundle at Target and UPS trucks wrapped with the album artwork.

While it’s a huge number, it’s only Swift’s second-best opening week sales tally, falling just short of the 1,287,000 copies of 1989 the singer moved back in 2014.