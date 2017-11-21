[WATCH] G-Eazy Gushes Over Halsey, Talks New Music & More

G-Eazy is so absolutely in love with Halsey and honestly, the dude needs to get behind me in line.

During an interview, G-Eazy was gushing about his girlfriend Halsey, stealing every word that I have already said about the beautiful singer. He goes on to talk about the amazing chemistry the two have, which has spread to their music and with their alleged collaboration to be released any day now, we couldn’t be more excited.

I’ll say it once and I’ll say it again, G-Eazy and Halsey are #RelationshipGoals.

