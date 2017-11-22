ENERGY Has Moved to 97.3 FM!

RZA Sues Dog Walking Company ‘Woof-Tang Clan’

The owner "thought it was a good idea."
By Hayden Wright

Wu-Tang Clan leader RZA has filed a trademark opposition suit against “Woof-Tang Clan,” a Brooklyn-based dog walking company, according to Rolling Stone.

In the suit, RZA claims Woof-Tang is “highly similar” to the Wu-Tang Clan mark in “sight, sound and commercial impression.” He also claims the company “falsely suggests a connection” with the iconic hip-hop group.

Woof-Tang offers a battery of dog care services with a side of ’90s hip-hop knowledge. The company’s site claims employees are “courteous and responsible, as long as we’re in agreement that Nas’ Illmatic is the greatest album of all time.”

