Shop at Grossmont Center and get free tickets to SeaWorld!

We’re making a splash this season with free tickets to SeaWorld at Grossmont Center! Shop and get free tickets to a Holiday Celebration at SeaWorld on December 8th!

Starting November 20th, all you have to do is shop at any of their 100 stores or 20 restaurants in Grossmont Center and spend just $200 or more to get two tickets or spend just $400 to get 4 tickets, while supplies last!

Visit GrossmontCenter.com for more details. Grossmont Center is your destination for great shopping, dining and entertainment, and now SeaWorld Tickets!