Victoria’s Secret Model Takes a Terrible Tumble! (WATCH)

Yet still manages to do it gracefully? Is that why she gets paid the big bucks? Not only do I walk like a baby Giraffe in heels, but I trip ALL THE TIME – like, I REGULARLY trip in my friggin’ Target flip flops! Gahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh.

This is why I could never be a Victoria’s Secret model, you guys. Shoot. There goes my future. (I kid I kid I KIDDDDDD…) 😉

Watch her tumble here…

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”><a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Fashion?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Fashion</a> show fumble (she's okay)<br>RT<a href=”https://twitter.com/HerRoyalCOURT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@HerRoyalCOURT</a><br><br>Already viral in China smh the show just ended <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/VSFS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#VSFS</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/VSFASHIONSHOW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#VSFASHIONSHOW</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/vsfashionshow2017?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#vsfashionshow2017</a> poor Ming 😩 <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/VictoriasSecret?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#VictoriasSecret</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/vs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#vs</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/angels?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#angels</a> <a href=”https://t.co/Ks2SDODqK2″>pic.twitter.com/Ks2SDODqK2</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/stye?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#stye</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/epicfashionmoment?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#epicfashionmoment</a></p>— Roberto Blizzard (@VeganYogaDude) <a href=”https://twitter.com/VeganYogaDude/status/932975606500855808?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>November 21, 2017</a></blockquote>

And her gracefully getting up here…like a true VS pro!

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Gizele is a true angel by helping Mingxi when she fell 😭😭😭 <a href=”https://t.co/yhtqVovzne”>pic.twitter.com/yhtqVovzne</a></p>— 🌹 (@artdebeauty) <a href=”https://twitter.com/artdebeauty/status/932618357790056448?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>November 20, 2017</a></blockquote>

