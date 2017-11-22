To no one’s surprise, our man Jordan Fisher took home the special silver 25th anniversary edition mirror ball trophy after winning Dancing With The Stars and finally putting an end to his dominant performance throughout the entire season.

Jordan and his partner, Lindsay Arnold, kicked it into another gear in the grand finale, which propelled the couple over Violinist Lindsey Stirling, who finished second, and former “Malcolm in the Middle” star Frankie Muniz, who winded up finishing third.

Jordan’s partner, Lindsay, was especially happy for this win as it makes up for her second place finish last year when she was teamed up with former Major League Catcher, David Ross.