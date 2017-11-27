Justin Timberlake’s New Album is Almost Done, According to Timbaland

By Scott T. Sterling

Justin Timberlake fans have more to look forward to than just his upcoming Super Bowl performance.

According to longtime producer Timbaland, Timberlake’s highly anticipated new album is almost ready for release.

“The music we just made? It’s gonna put him on another plateau,” Timbaland told Rolling Stone regarding Timberlake’s new album, which has yet to receive a title or release date.

Timbaland also went on to discuss how he overcame a crippling addiction to Oxycontin, revealing a newfound commitment to making music.

“Right now, I feel like what I can do with my legacy is to give back,” he explained. “Which means finding the youth of today. Look at Quincy Jones – he was 50 when he did Thriller! What’s my Thriller!”