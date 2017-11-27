Miley Cyrus Shoots Down Pregnancy Rumors

RUDE!!! Not pregnant just eating a shit ton of tufurkey pic.twitter.com/rjNjquxvLb — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 23, 2017

One of the perks of not being famous is that when we gain 12 pounds during our Thanksgiving feast, we don’t have millions of people looking at our bodies after and creating pregnancy rumors because of my turkey-filled belly.

Poor Miley Cyrus went HAM on some turkey and people started to lose their minds and began to confuse her “food baby” with an actual one. To ensure that the rumor was silenced, Miley went off on Twitter.

“RUDE!!! Not pregnant just eating a s**t ton of turkey,” wrote alongside a picture of her and an arrow pointing to her tummy and we couldn’t agree more. Just let the girl eat a lot of turkey and live her life.