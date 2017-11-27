[PHOTO] Prince Harry and Fiance Meghan Markle Show Off Ring

ENERGY Has Moved to 97.3 FM!

Prince Harry and Fiance Meghan Markle Show Off Ring

The Wedding Bells are screaming loud and proud for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Britain’s Prince Harry and the American actor Meghan Markle made their first public appearance since their engagement was announced at a photocall in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in London on Monday afternoon, where Harry told reporters he knew Markle was “the one” from “the very first time we met.”

Their long-anticipated engagement was announced by the Prince of Wales on Monday morning with a statement saying the couple, who have been dating for 16 months, will marry in the spring next year.

