[PHOTO] Prince Harry and Fiance Meghan Markle Show Off Ring

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle arrive for a photocall at Kensington Palace Gardens on the day their engagement is announced. pic.twitter.com/YkcEvosY9L — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

The Wedding Bells are screaming loud and proud for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

FIRST LOOK: Prince Harry presented @meghanmarkle with a three-stone engagement ring. One diamond is from Botswana, the other two are from Princess Diana's personal collection. pic.twitter.com/efrMBxhUWh — ProfessionalJeweller (@PJeweller) November 27, 2017

Britain’s Prince Harry and the American actor Meghan Markle made their first public appearance since their engagement was announced at a photocall in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in London on Monday afternoon, where Harry told reporters he knew Markle was “the one” from “the very first time we met.”

Their long-anticipated engagement was announced by the Prince of Wales on Monday morning with a statement saying the couple, who have been dating for 16 months, will marry in the spring next year.