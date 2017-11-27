[WATCH] BTS Puts On A Show While Talking With Ellen

BTS is here and they are ready to take over!

The popular Korean boy band will make their highly anticipated daytime debut on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, which features an interview with all seven members of the group — J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga and V.

But the boys didn’t just deliver an awesome interview, but graced Ellen and all of us lucky viewers with a highly energetic performance of their single “Mic Drop,” off their record-breaking album, Love Yourself: Her, following the recent release of the song’s Steve Aoki remix.