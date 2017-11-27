ENERGY Has Moved to 97.3 FM!

[WATCH] BTS Puts On A Show While Talking With Ellen

Filed Under: J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, Mic Drop, RM, Suga, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, V

BTS is here and they are ready to take over!

The popular Korean boy band will make their highly anticipated daytime debut on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, which features an interview with all seven members of the group — J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga and V.

But the boys didn’t just deliver an awesome interview, but graced Ellen and all of us lucky viewers with a highly energetic performance of their single “Mic Drop,” off their record-breaking album, Love Yourself: Her, following the recent release of the song’s Steve Aoki remix.

 

More from Energy Mornings
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 97.3

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Listen Live Here

Listen Live