ENERGY Has Moved to 97.3 FM!

[WATCH] Pitbull and Fifth Harmony’s ‘Por Favor’ Video Is HOTTT

Filed Under: Fifth Harmony, Pitbull, Por Favor

With Pitbull being known for his amazing ability to surround himself with beautiful women, while seemingly having the absolute greatest time and you combine that with the overwhelming sexiness of the women of Fifth Harmony, then you got yourself one of the best music videos to come out this entire year.

Pitbull and Fifth Harmony have already created a buzz with their recent collaboration “Por Favor” beginning to make some noise as it steadily climbs up the chart and with a video like this, that isn’t going to change anytime soon.

More from Energy Mornings
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 97.3

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Listen Live Here

Listen Live