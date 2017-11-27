[WATCH] Pitbull and Fifth Harmony’s ‘Por Favor’ Video Is HOTTT

With Pitbull being known for his amazing ability to surround himself with beautiful women, while seemingly having the absolute greatest time and you combine that with the overwhelming sexiness of the women of Fifth Harmony, then you got yourself one of the best music videos to come out this entire year.

Pitbull and Fifth Harmony have already created a buzz with their recent collaboration “Por Favor” beginning to make some noise as it steadily climbs up the chart and with a video like this, that isn’t going to change anytime soon.