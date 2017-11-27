ENERGY Has Moved to 97.3 FM!

WEB CONTEST // The Crossover Event only on The CW San Diego!

Get ready for this year’s biggest Arrowverse superhero crossover event: Crisis on Earth-X! Only on The CW San Diego!

Starting tonight on SUPERGIRL, tune into Crisis on Earth-X, an epic two-night crossover event, only on The CW San Diego! It’s the ultimate superhero face-off! Tune in at 8p only on The CW San Diego. Stay tuned for for your chance to win a $50 Super Bucks gift card and DVDs of your favorite superhero shows!  One grand prize winner will receive an additional $200 Super Bucks gift card!

The CW’s legion of superheroes will band together in an epic battle to save the Earth from an evil dictator, beginning tonight, November 27.  Based on the classic DC Comics story, the crossover starts with Supergirl and Arrow on Monday and continues with The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on Tuesday.

Contest form will be live on November 28th!

 

