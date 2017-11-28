[BREAKING NEWS] Jersey Shore Is Coming Back On MTV!!!

WHERE’S THE BEACH?! The cast of #JerseyShore is headed out on a family vacation coming to @MTV in 2018. pic.twitter.com/602mqxvLup — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShoreMTV) November 28, 2017

Not to be done by MTV’s new party show Floribama, which made its debut last night, Jersey Shore‘s cast has revealed that they are working with MTV once again to revive the show that once captured all of our hearts.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation will be the title for the new series and it will basically featuring the entire cast of the original Jersey Shore with Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino returning, along with Deena Nicole Cortese. Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola was notably absent from the announcement without any clear reason.

So start stretching your arms now because 2018 is going to be the year that we bring the fist bump back.