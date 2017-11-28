Holidays at The Del

Celebrate the holidays as America’s beachfront legend becomes a playful wonderland with pops of bright colors at every turn against a backdrop of twinkling white lights. With the return of Skating by the Sea, Hotel del Coronado is truly a sight to behold with carolers singing joyful tunes, whimsical polar bears striking a pose, lavish feasts, and festive parties. Step back in time with an elegant Victorian Tea or explore the magnificent holiday lights around Coronado on a decked out surrey. Whimsical trees are trimmed and glisten with pretty packages underneath. Saint Nick appears at Sunday Brunch and friendly elves read holiday tales to children. The holiday season at this seaside retreat is filled with both nostalgia and new traditions. It’s a time for magical adventures and creating memories with the ones you love, surrounded by the warm glow of The Del. Celebrate a winter of whimsy, wonder, and wishes. Only at The Del. More information can be found at HotelDel.com.