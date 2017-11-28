Jennifer Lopez Is The New Face Of Guess Jeans Spring 2018 Campaign

“Jenny From The Block” is now Jenny of Guess Jeans as the 48-year-old is making history by fronting the iconic company’s Spring 2018 collection as the oldest woman ever to do so…..even though she looks like she’s only 26.

Jennifer Lopez’s beauty seems to be reaching historical levels as she gets older and we have no idea how she is making this happen. Kudos to Guess for understanding that there quite possibly isn’t another person in the world that would look better in a pair of Guess jeans than Ms. J-Lo herself.

She’s certainly in good company, as former Guess Girls include Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Anna Nicole Smith, Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima and Priyanka Chopra.