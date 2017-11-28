Starbucks Unveils Another BRAND NEW Holiday Cup

Surprise! So excited to give you the very first look at the new @starbucks red holiday cup, out tomorrow 🎄❄️☃️ Celebrate who fills your heart ❤️this holiday season 😘 @BlakeShelton #youmakeitfeellikechristmas #givegood #starbucksambassador pic.twitter.com/LpGxpGs6Oy — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) November 28, 2017

In the world of Starbucks, if less is good then more is better.

After debuting their annual holiday cup earlier this month, Starbucks is releasing yet another cup starting on Nov. 28 for a limited time.

Starbucks did an official press release where they stated that the goal of the new design, which features a solid red color all around with a big white heart and two hands sketched around it, is to “encourage customers to recognize those who fill their heart and embody goodness this holiday season by writing that person’s name in the heart of the cup,”

You have to love a message like that during the time of the holidays and when it means that I can get more Starbucks then sign me up.