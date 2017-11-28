ENERGY Has Moved to 97.3 FM!

Starbucks Unveils Another BRAND NEW Holiday Cup

Filed Under: holiday, Holiday Cup, Starbucks

In the world of Starbucks, if less is good then more is better.

After debuting their annual holiday cup earlier this month, Starbucks is releasing yet another cup starting on Nov. 28 for a limited time.

Starbucks did an official press release where they stated that the goal of the new design, which features a solid red color all around with a big white heart and two hands sketched around it, is to “encourage customers to recognize those who fill their heart and embody goodness this holiday season by writing that person’s name in the heart of the cup,”

You have to love a message like that during the time of the holidays and when it means that I can get more Starbucks then sign me up.

More from Energy Mornings
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 97.3

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Listen Live Here

Listen Live