Meghan Trainor is in the midst of a complete transformation in her lifestyle and she is here to reveal how she is pulling it off.

Largely crediting working out and dieting as the main reason behind her body transformation, she also went on to praise her boyfriend, Daryl Sabara, for his support throughout her entire process.

Congrats to Meghan on her incredible new body but now I have to ask, is she not all about the bass anymore?