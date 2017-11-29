Blake Shelton and Jennifer Hudson Duet on ‘I’ll Name the Dogs’

By Scott T. Sterling

Looks like Blake Shelton has found another great duet partner.

Shelton and fellow The Voice coach Jennifer Hudson linked up to perform a version of his hit song, “I’ll Name the Dogs” on last night’s (Nov. 28) episode of the singing competition show.

The performance began with just Shelton and his band through the first verse of the song, with Hudson emerging to join him on the rousing chorus.

The pair seemed to genuinely enjoy performing together, with Hudson even throwing in a little air-guitar.

Check out their performance below.