Come see ENERGY 97.3 in the Chula Vista Starlight Parade!

Looking for a festive and fun way to spend a Saturday with the family? Make your way to Third Avenue for the Chula Vista Starlight Parade on December 2nd! Make sure you keep an eye out for your favorite DJ’s: Tonya, Sonic, Alexia and Beto will be in the parade representing ENERGY 97.3 and spreading Holiday Cheer! Be whisked away to a whimsical winter wonderland of twinkling lights, floats, bands, cheerful carolers and so much more! MTS offers bus and trolley service right to the Parade! For more information or to get involved, visit StarlightParade.com.