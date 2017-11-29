ENERGY Has Moved to 97.3 FM!

FDA Warns Against Store-Bought Bone Treats After Dog Illness and Death

(Photo by Evonne Ermey)

Take note, pet parents, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning against bone treats for dogs after receiving around 68 reports of illnesses, 15 of those resulting in pet death.

The bone treats in question are store-bought, packaged and marketed for dogs. They include “Ham Bones,” “Pork Femur Bones,” “Rib Bones,” and “Smokey Knuckle Bones.”

“The products may be dried through a smoking process or by baking and may contain other ingredients such as preservatives, seasonings, and smoke flavorings,” the FDA said in their warning.

The FDA warning notes, the bone treats in question differ from uncooked butcher-type bones.

 

