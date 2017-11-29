Make Tonya’s Hot Cheetos Santa Deviled Eggs For Your Holiday Party!

Every last Wednesday of the month, Sonic and I compete for the best dish for Ratchet Recipes. We pick a special ingredient and both bring something into the studio to be judged by a chef, food blogger, or in today’s case, a local hot sauce crafter! Adriana Wright, creator of Ay Chihuahua Hot Sauce, judged our deviled eggs today..and I totally lost against Sonic’s pulled pork deviled eggs but WON based on creativity! LOL!

I thought these were way too cute not to share the recipe so here it goes! I must say i found this recipe online HERE but added my own little hot cheeto twist CAUSE YA KNOW I LOVE ME SOME HOT CHEETOS! 😉

This recipe make 24 deviled eggs. So adjust if you need to!

Ingredients:

12 eggs

2 teaspoons of red food coloring

1/2 cup of mayo

4 1/2 tsp of dijon mustard

1 tbsp of dill relish (the original recipe calls for sweet relish but i’m not a big fan of that but if you are, use that!

1/4 tsp of paprika

1 tbsp of horseradish sauce

about a tbsp of capers, drained

about 1/3 to 1/2 cup of cream cheese

HOT CHEETOS!!!!

Hard boil 12 eggs. (Large eggs or bigger if you can)

Crack em, peel em and slice them long ways. Take out the yolks and place in a bowl.

Fill a short cup or mug 1/3 with hot water and the food coloring and dip the narrow end of the hard boiled egg in there for 15-30 seconds each or more to get the red color you want for the santa hat 🙂 Lay them cut side down on a plate with a paper towel to dry.

Mash up those yolks and stir in mustard, mayo, relish, paprika and horse radish sauce and spoon or pipe in the mixture into the egg whites. (I just put it in a ziplock and cut a tiny opening in the corner to pipe it in)

Add 2 capers to each egg for Santa’s eyes. (Try to grab the small ones!)

Add a tiny hot cheeto piece for Santa’s mouth! (I tried to find small skinny ones for this!)

Cut a small hole in a pastry or ziplock bag, add the cream cheese and use a pastry tip or not to pipe the eyebrows, mustache and beard, and Santa’s hat trip and pom pom and you’re done!

MOST FUN HOLIDAY DISH!!!!! Happy Holidays!!!