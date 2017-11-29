ENERGY Has Moved to 97.3 FM!

Make Tonya’s Hot Cheetos Santa Deviled Eggs For Your Holiday Party!

Every last Wednesday of the month, Sonic and I compete for the best dish for Ratchet Recipes. We pick a special ingredient and both bring something into the studio to be judged by a chef, food blogger, or in today’s case, a local hot sauce crafter! Adriana Wright, creator of Ay Chihuahua Hot Sauce, judged our deviled eggs today..and I totally lost against Sonic’s pulled pork deviled eggs but WON based on creativity! LOL!

img 3578 Make Tonyas Hot Cheetos Santa Deviled Eggs For Your Holiday Party!

I thought these were way too cute not to share the recipe so here it goes! I must say i found this recipe online HERE but added my own little hot cheeto twist CAUSE YA KNOW I LOVE ME SOME HOT CHEETOS! 😉

img 8602 Make Tonyas Hot Cheetos Santa Deviled Eggs For Your Holiday Party!

This recipe make 24 deviled eggs. So adjust if you need to!

Ingredients:

  • 12 eggs
  • 2 teaspoons of red food coloring
  • 1/2 cup of mayo
  • 4 1/2 tsp of dijon mustard
  • 1 tbsp of dill relish (the original recipe calls for sweet relish but i’m not a big fan of that but if you are, use that!
  • 1/4 tsp of paprika
  • 1 tbsp of horseradish sauce
  • about a tbsp of capers, drained
  • about 1/3 to 1/2 cup of cream cheese
  • HOT CHEETOS!!!!
  1. Hard boil 12 eggs. (Large eggs or bigger if you can)

img 2201 Make Tonyas Hot Cheetos Santa Deviled Eggs For Your Holiday Party! img 0973 Make Tonyas Hot Cheetos Santa Deviled Eggs For Your Holiday Party!

Crack em, peel em and slice them long ways. Take out the yolks and place in a bowl.

img 7207 Make Tonyas Hot Cheetos Santa Deviled Eggs For Your Holiday Party! img 7183 Make Tonyas Hot Cheetos Santa Deviled Eggs For Your Holiday Party!

Fill a short cup or mug 1/3 with hot water and the food coloring and dip the narrow end of the hard boiled egg in there for 15-30 seconds each or more to get the red color you want for the santa hat 🙂 Lay them cut side down on a plate with a paper towel to dry.

img 4290 Make Tonyas Hot Cheetos Santa Deviled Eggs For Your Holiday Party! img 1850 Make Tonyas Hot Cheetos Santa Deviled Eggs For Your Holiday Party! img 7256 Make Tonyas Hot Cheetos Santa Deviled Eggs For Your Holiday Party!

Mash up those yolks and stir in mustard, mayo, relish, paprika and horse radish sauce and spoon or pipe in the mixture into the egg whites. (I just put it in a ziplock and cut a tiny opening in the corner to pipe it in)

img 1065 Make Tonyas Hot Cheetos Santa Deviled Eggs For Your Holiday Party! img 5426 Make Tonyas Hot Cheetos Santa Deviled Eggs For Your Holiday Party! img 2231 Make Tonyas Hot Cheetos Santa Deviled Eggs For Your Holiday Party!

Add 2 capers to each egg for Santa’s eyes. (Try to grab the small ones!)

img 3996 Make Tonyas Hot Cheetos Santa Deviled Eggs For Your Holiday Party!

Add a tiny hot cheeto piece for Santa’s mouth! (I tried to find small skinny ones for this!)

img 9791 Make Tonyas Hot Cheetos Santa Deviled Eggs For Your Holiday Party!

Cut a small hole in a pastry or ziplock bag, add the cream cheese and use a pastry tip or not to pipe the eyebrows, mustache and beard, and Santa’s hat trip and pom pom and you’re done!

img 2117 Make Tonyas Hot Cheetos Santa Deviled Eggs For Your Holiday Party! img 3409 Make Tonyas Hot Cheetos Santa Deviled Eggs For Your Holiday Party! img 9106 Make Tonyas Hot Cheetos Santa Deviled Eggs For Your Holiday Party! img 6412 Make Tonyas Hot Cheetos Santa Deviled Eggs For Your Holiday Party!

MOST FUN HOLIDAY DISH!!!!! Happy Holidays!!!

img 8432 Make Tonyas Hot Cheetos Santa Deviled Eggs For Your Holiday Party!

