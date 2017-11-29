ENERGY Has Moved to 97.3 FM!

[WATCH] Matt Lauer Terminated From ‘Today’ Show After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Filed Under: inappropriate sexual behavior, Matt Lauer, The Today Show

With all the insane sexual allegations that have been thrown around the celebrity world, this one surprises us the most.

Matt Lauer, the same guy who has woken us up with his lovable charisma and father-like charm, has been abruptly terminated from his glorious position on The “Today” Show for alleged “inappropriate sexual behavior” toward a colleague.

He was literally the last person that we would suspect to act in such a manner, which leaves us all stunned, disappointed and quite frankly, ticked off.

 

